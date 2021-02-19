Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 146.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canon were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 482.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Canon by 1,325.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Canon by 592.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAJ opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

