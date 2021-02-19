Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capita plc (CPI.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 70.70 ($0.92).

Get Capita plc (CPI.L) alerts:

CPI stock opened at GBX 39.37 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £657.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.65 ($2.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.02.

About Capita plc (CPI.L)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Capita plc (CPI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita plc (CPI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.