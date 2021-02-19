Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Amgen were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $232.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

