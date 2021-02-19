Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

