Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $912,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,630.6% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 31,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $172.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

