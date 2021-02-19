Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,888,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $644,687,000 after purchasing an additional 285,195 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT opened at $125.41 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.