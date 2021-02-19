Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Moderna by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 806,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,055,000 after acquiring an additional 84,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,727,681 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA traded up $5.07 on Friday, hitting $174.64. 187,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,990,780. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of -109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $189.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.11.

Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

