Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 11,062 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 5.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,536. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55.

