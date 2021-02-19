Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Raised to “Hold” at Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CZMWY. UBS Group lowered shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

CZMWY stock opened at $163.64 on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $167.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.43 and a 200 day moving average of $132.30.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

