CarMax, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus increased their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $128.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 20.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

