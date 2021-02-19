Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 110,283 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.08.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.