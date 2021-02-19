Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,908 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POST. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,263.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

