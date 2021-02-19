Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after buying an additional 1,034,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after buying an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,324 shares of company stock valued at $880,486. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of -554.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

