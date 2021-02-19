Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,200,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 767,425 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJN stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $26.32.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.