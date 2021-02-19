Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

