Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Waste Management by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 273,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,195,000 after purchasing an additional 86,031 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,383 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

