carsales.com Ltd (CAR.AX) (ASX:CAR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.25

carsales.com Ltd (CAR.AX) (ASX:CAR) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from carsales.com Ltd (CAR.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.40.

carsales.com Ltd (CAR.AX) Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

