Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

NASDAQ CASA traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,614,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.