Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

CADNF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CADNF remained flat at $$12.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Cascades has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $13.29.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.