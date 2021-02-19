Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $208.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $213.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.22.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

