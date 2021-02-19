Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cassava Sciences.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 201,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,487,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

