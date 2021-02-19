Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $371.22

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.22 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 378.98 ($4.95). Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 2,598 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £158.82 million and a P/E ratio of 43.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 371 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 349.50.

In other Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) news, insider Brian J. Cooke bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 368 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £18,400 ($24,039.72).

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) Company Profile (LON:CGS)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

