Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Sells $112,672.35 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Castlight Health stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 235.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

