Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.32, but opened at C$0.29. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 3,520 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

