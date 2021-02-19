CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Reaches $5,497.50

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 47% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $5,497.50 and approximately $135.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006988 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008618 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 467.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu.

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.