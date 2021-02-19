Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Trading Up 16.3%

Shares of Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

