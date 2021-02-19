Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Celestica by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Celestica by 13.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,401. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

