Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Down 3.2%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.20 and last traded at $54.20. Approximately 28,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 774% from the average daily volume of 3,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20.

About Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

