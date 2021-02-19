Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $1.77. Centene reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Centene by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

