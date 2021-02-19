Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Trading Up 10.3%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 127,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 73,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNTG shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Centogene in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $259.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Centogene by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Centogene by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centogene by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

