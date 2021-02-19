Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

