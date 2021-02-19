Charles R. Schwab Sells 70,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $4,263,700.00.

Shares of SCHW opened at $61.93 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

