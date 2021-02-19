Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster Sells 30,000 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CRL opened at $292.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.95. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,545,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.41.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

