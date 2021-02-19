Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $324.00 at Truist

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.41.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $292.51 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $303.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

