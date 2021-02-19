Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.02. The stock had a trading volume of 659,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,614. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

