Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.15% of Charter Communications worth $198,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

CHTR opened at $616.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

