Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $579.87 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 36.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 49.7% against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $286.24 million and $579.87 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00063927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.00776164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00041620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00020766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.42 or 0.04672206 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.