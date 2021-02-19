China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Down 9.3%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s stock price dropped 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 1,217,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 355,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $206.71 million, a PE ratio of 676.00 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.

In other news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of China Automotive Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

