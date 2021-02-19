China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Stock Price Down 10.3%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s stock price was down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 1,545,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 634,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a PE ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter.

About China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.