CIBC Raises Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$18.50

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a sell rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.46.

ACB stock opened at C$15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.79. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.93 and a twelve month high of C$28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.29.

In related news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$190,071.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

