Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) PT Raised to $88.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.29.

CINF opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 43,261 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 584.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,947,000 after buying an additional 194,972 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 39,747.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

