Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,608 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 704,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 318,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 680,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 326,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.