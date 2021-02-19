CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report sales of $209.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $211.80 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $242.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $771.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $771.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $831.45 million, with estimates ranging from $830.30 million to $832.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of CIR opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $654.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

