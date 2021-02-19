Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Position Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Cirrus Logic worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,847. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

