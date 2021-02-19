CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,517,000 after buying an additional 590,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297,870 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,992,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CIT Group by 1,323.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 736,572 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CIT Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 105,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

CIT opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $47.98.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

