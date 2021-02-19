CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Trading 5% Higher

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $47.00. 715,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 878,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Get CIT Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,517,000 after purchasing an additional 590,682 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in CIT Group by 689.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 576,489 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,992,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.