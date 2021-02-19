Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

Shares of CFG traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 194,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $42.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.