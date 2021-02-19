Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.50. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Citizens Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $217.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94.

About Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

