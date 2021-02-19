Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 8,265,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 10,547,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.