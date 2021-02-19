ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the January 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

YLDE stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.48% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

